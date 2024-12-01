Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 177,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 331,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 149,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIMBU opened at $11.65 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

