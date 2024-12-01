Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 248,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.86% of Launch One Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,475,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,497,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Launch One Acquisition alerts:

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPAA opened at $10.01 on Friday. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Launch One Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Launch One Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.