BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,333,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 12,247,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHPLF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. 6,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,471. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

