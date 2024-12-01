B&L Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $127.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

