B&L Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,799 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,857,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 118,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

