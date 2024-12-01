B&L Asset Management LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 3.2% of B&L Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,303,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,798,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TRV opened at $266.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.61 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

