Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Brand Engagement Network at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 10.4 %

Brand Engagement Network stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. 227,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,217. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Brand Engagement Network Company Profile

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.