Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 6,212 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $219.06 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day moving average is $228.28. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

