BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 588.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $218.05 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.63 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,883,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

