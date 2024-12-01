Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

BROGW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,295. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

