Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
BROGW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,295. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
