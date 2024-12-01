Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

Shares of BPYPM opened at $16.71 on Friday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

