Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance
Shares of BPYPM opened at $16.71 on Friday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.
About Brookfield Property Preferred
