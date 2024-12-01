Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKH remained flat at $11.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,226. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $11.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Burtech Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 477,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

