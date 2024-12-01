Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 193,738.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,059 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Camtek were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 224.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 217,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 150,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Camtek by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Camtek by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.57.

Camtek Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.