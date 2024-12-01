Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Captivision Stock Performance

Captivision stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Captivision has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.