Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,451 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $1,033,669.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,264.24. This trade represents a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson sold 8,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $706,392.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,199.20. The trade was a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,123,438. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

