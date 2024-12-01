Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,568 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $214.72 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.11 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average of $176.68. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total transaction of $228,205.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,007,941.42. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.