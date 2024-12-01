Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,277 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Celestica were worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Celestica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 480.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CLS. UBS Group started coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $85.24 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $93.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

