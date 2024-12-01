Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This trade represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

