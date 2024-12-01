Citigroup Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $211.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $155.00 to $211.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

DASH opened at $180.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of -401.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $1,356,440.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,221 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,085.58. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 654,596 shares of company stock worth $104,128,585. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after purchasing an additional 708,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

