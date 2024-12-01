Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 1,243,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 767,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

