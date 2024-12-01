Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 117,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $4,964,318.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,001,901.86. The trade was a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,479 shares of company stock valued at $19,490,991. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

