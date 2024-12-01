Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average of $210.77. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.24 and a 1-year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

