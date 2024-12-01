Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 657,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Comcast by 59.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,194,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Comcast by 15.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 71,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

