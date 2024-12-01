Comparing Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -92.72% -44.85% -19.68% SmartRent -12.77% -6.08% -4.15%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $22.60 million 0.49 -$18.70 million ($4.95) -0.53 SmartRent $236.84 million 1.44 -$34.59 million ($0.13) -13.62

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and SmartRent”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Streamline Health Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Streamline Health Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Streamline Health Solutions and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 1 4.00 SmartRent 0 5 0 0 2.00

SmartRent has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Given SmartRent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Summary

SmartRent beats Streamline Health Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

