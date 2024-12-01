Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:CDT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,347,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,767,360. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduit Pharmaceuticals

In other Conduit Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 1,368,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $136,899.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,031,009 shares in the company, valued at $703,100.90. This represents a 16.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,136 over the last three months. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.