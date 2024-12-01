Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in November

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.53. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$9.95 and a 12-month high of C$9.95.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
