CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $375.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.39, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,456,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.