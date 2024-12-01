DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $260.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $225.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.
Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
