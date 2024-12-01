Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Position Increased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 8.7% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 385,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 315,299 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 157.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 251,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,291,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,280 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 398,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 110,005 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $607.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

