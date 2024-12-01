Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ebang International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EBON traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 63,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $18.94.
About Ebang International
