Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,737,275.72. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,560,726 in the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $263.58 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $269.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

