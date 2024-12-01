Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 36,625 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,625 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

