Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. 5,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

