Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFOI
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.