Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Update

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENMPF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile
