Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2024

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENMPF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensurge Micropower ASA provides energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications in Norway. The company offers solid-state lithium battery technology that enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. It serves hearables, medical and sports/fitness wearables, and home and industrial devices sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.