Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 264,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Performance

Envirotech Vehicles stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Envirotech Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envirotech Vehicles stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Envirotech Vehicles worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

