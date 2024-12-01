Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 4,117,164 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,117,164 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,152,000. Sunrun makes up 0.9% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 1.84% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $40,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,036.47. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,225 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

