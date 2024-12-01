Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $63.19 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 642,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $117.00 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

