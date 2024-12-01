Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $522.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.36. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

