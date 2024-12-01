Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,026,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
