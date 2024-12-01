Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,869,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,185,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 2.56% of Sabre as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.74. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

