F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 390,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. 24,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -805.50 and a beta of 1.32. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 23.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 14,687.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 81,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.