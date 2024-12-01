First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 34.9% in November

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

FDNI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.