First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Up 61.8% in November

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NFTY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,697. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $65.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFTY. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.