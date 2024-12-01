Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $46,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 172,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Five Star Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,298. The firm has a market cap of $702.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $35.13.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

