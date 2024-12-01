Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fortum Oyj Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.93. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

