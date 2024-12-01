Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FC stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 549,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,022,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

