Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 367,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,349.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

Fraport stock remained flat at $53.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

