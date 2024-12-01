FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 700 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 361.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Boeing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BA opened at $155.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

