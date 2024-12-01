FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $198,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,252.97 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $949.99 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,346.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,316.68.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

