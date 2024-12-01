FSA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,136,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5,824.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

